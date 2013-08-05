Thermo Fisher Scientific opens its first dry powder media facility in APAC region

USA-based science service company Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) revealed that it is expanding its global cell culture and bioprocessing capabilities by opening a new manufacturing plant in Singapore to produce dry powder media (DPM), a crucial cell culture raw material used to manufacture biologics, including vaccines, anti-cancer therapeutics, and others.

The facility is the first-ever cell culture DPM production site in Singapore, the company said, and is designed to address the increased global requirements from biopharmaceutical companies to mitigate critical raw material supply risks. The cost of the project has not been disclosed.

Located in Tuas, the 30,800 square foot (2,861 square meters) facility will provide critical manufacturing redundancy of DPM to help ensure a secure and uninterrupted supply to biopharmaceutical customers globally. The facility will also serve as an additional logistics hub for DPM distribution to Asia Pacific customers.