Tri-I TDI expands partnership with Takeda

17 June 2016
The USA’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University and Weill Cornell Medicine have said they will expand the focus of the successful Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute (Tri-I TDI), a partnership established in 2013 to expedite early-stage drug discovery of innovative new therapies.

Under this expansion, Tri-I TDI will extend its current relationship with its industry partner, Japanese pharma major Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), from the realm of small-molecule discovery into the new research area of antibody drug discovery. All three institutions will benefit from Tri-I TDI’s expansion.

As Tri-I TDI’s sole industry partner, Takeda contributes a team of experienced chemists and pharmacologists, along with a wealth of institutional knowledge and best practices gained from its position as an established industry leader in the pharmaceutical sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

