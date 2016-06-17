Tri-I TDI expands partnership with Takeda

The USA’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University and Weill Cornell Medicine have said they will expand the focus of the successful Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute (Tri-I TDI), a partnership established in 2013 to expedite early-stage drug discovery of innovative new therapies.

Under this expansion, Tri-I TDI will extend its current relationship with its industry partner, Japanese pharma major Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), from the realm of small-molecule discovery into the new research area of antibody drug discovery. All three institutions will benefit from Tri-I TDI’s expansion.

As Tri-I TDI’s sole industry partner, Takeda contributes a team of experienced chemists and pharmacologists, along with a wealth of institutional knowledge and best practices gained from its position as an established industry leader in the pharmaceutical sector. No financial terms were disclosed.