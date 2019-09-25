Urovant Sciences' vibegron meets Ph III goals

US clinical-stage biotech Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV), a Roivant Sciences company, closed down 1.5% at $9.95 on Tuesday, despite reporting positive Phase III results for its investigational drug candidate vibegron, a next-generation, once‐daily oral beta‐three adrenergic agonist in development for the treatment of overactive bladder.

As previously reported, once‐daily vibegron met both co‐primary endpoints in the 12-week Phase III EMPOWUR study, achieving statistical significance over placebo on both reduction in daily urge urinary incontinence (UUI) episodes (p<0.0001) and reduction in daily micturitions (p<0.001).

Highlights from the double-blind extension of the Phase III EMPOWUR study include: