Urovant Sciences' vibegron meets Ph III goals

US clinical-stage biotech Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV), a Roivant Sciences company, closed down 1.5% at $9.95 on Tuesday, despite reporting positive Phase III results for its investigational drug candidate vibegron, a next-generation, once‐daily oral beta‐three adrenergic agonist in development for the treatment of overactive bladder.
As previously reported, once‐daily vibegron met both co‐primary endpoints in the 12-week Phase III EMPOWUR study, achieving statistical significance over placebo on both reduction in daily urge urinary incontinence (UUI) episodes (p<0.0001) and reduction in daily micturitions (p<0.001).
Highlights from the double-blind extension of the Phase III EMPOWUR study include:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze