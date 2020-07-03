ViiV's Rukobia approved in USA for HIV

The specialist HIV company ViiV Healthcare, which is majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rukobia (fostemsavir), 600mg extended-release tablets.

Rukobia is a new attachment inhibitor for the treatment of HIV-1 infection indicated for use in combination with other antiretroviral (ARV) therapies in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection, who are failing their current ARV regimen due to resistance, intolerance or safety considerations.

Option for the forgotten few