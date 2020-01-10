Sunday 16 February 2025

ViiV seeks approval for drug to treat 'left behind' HIV patients

Pharmaceutical
10 January 2020
HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare has announced the submission of a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of fostemsavir, an investigational, first-in-class attachment inhibitor for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

This application seeks approval of fostemsavir, used in combination with other antiretrovirals, for adults with multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection for whom it is otherwise not possible to construct a suppressive antiviral regimen due to resistance, intolerance or safety considerations.

'A small percentage of the people with HIV'

