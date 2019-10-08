Friday 14 March 2025

Xolair partners ready rival options for next-gen urticaria treatment

8 October 2019
Basel-based drugmaker Novartis (NOVN: VX) has provided a detailed look at the data propelling late stage development of ligelizumab, a possible replacement for the aging respiratory drug Xolair (omalizumab).

Results from a Phase IIb dose-finding study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, show an average complete response rate of 42% at Week 12, compared with 26% for those on Xolair.

The trial tests the monoclonal antibody against chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), a distressing skin condition characterised by swollen, itchy and often painful hives.

