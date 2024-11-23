Boeh Ing Abandons Cerestat Trial

Boehringer Ingelheim and Cambridge NeuroScience have said that theywill terminate a Phase III trial of Cerestat (aptiganel), for the treatment of stroke, following a second interim analysis of results from 628 patients who were enrolled in the trial before the companies decided to call a temporary halt to the accrual of new patients earlier this year (Marketletter June 30).
Still No Verdict The companies say that "the plan is now to further evaluate the data before making any decisions about the future development of Cerestat."
In September, it was reported that Cambridge NeuroScience had also stopped its Phase III trial of Cerestat in traumatic brain injury patients because a planned interim analysis of the data showed insufficient evidence of a positive clinical impact (Marketletter September 29). The company says that it is still collecting data from this latter trial, and is committed to "fully assessing the effects of the drug" once the database is complete.
