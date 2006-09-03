Boeh Ing sells Pharmaton business to IdeaSphere

Boehringer Ingelheim, the German family-owned pharmaceutical company, says it has sold its natural health care company and business, Pharmaton SA, to IdeaSphere, a New York, USA-based company, specializing in vitamins, minerals, nutrition products and herbs. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"IdeaSphere has been carefully selected as a result of a diligent process and will be the ideal partner to further develop Pharmaton. Boehringer Ingelheim will continue to strengthen its consumer health care business by further building up the flagship and international core brands, eg, Dulcolax, Buscopan and Antistax," said Alessandro Banchi, chairman of the board of managing directors at BI and responsible for marketing and sales. "Both Pharmaton and IdeaSphere have a common strategic vision and core competencies in the development, production and marketing of natural health and multivitamin products," Dr Banchi said, adding: "IdeaSphere's commitment supports the sustainability of the Lugano [Switzerland] site and opens future growth opportunities for its management and employees."
