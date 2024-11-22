BTG's BioTropin Approved In USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Israeli company Bio-Technology General's recombinant human growth hormone product BioTropin. It is indicated for the treatment of children with small stature. This is the first US approval of a BTG product, and is the latest development in a long battle to bring BioTropin to market.
In January, the US International Trade Commission dismissed a claim by competitor Genentech that BTG's product infringed some process patents. Another patent litigation in a US federal district court is still outstanding, but this will not prevent BTG launching the drug. The market for hGH products in the USA is around $300 million a year.
