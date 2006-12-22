Friday 22 November 2024

Call for rapid worldwide access to new cervical cancer vaccines

22 December 2006

A 2006 year-end landmark conference of civil society leaders and global policymakers called for immediate action to ensure rapid global access to new cervical cancer vaccines that have the potential to save a quarter million lives a year. This is the second most common cancer among women, and 80% of deaths from the disease occur in the developing world, where access to screening and treatment is extremely limited. Newly-proven vaccines protect women against human papillomavirus, which causes virtually all cases of cervical cancer.

"There is usually a 15 to 20 year delay between the time that new vaccines are approved in the west and the time they reach developing countries," said Nothemba Simelela, director of technical knowledge and support at the International Planned Parenthood Federation, speaking at the meeting, in London, UK. "The world cannot afford to wait 20 years to begin saving women from cervical cancer," he added.

Health experts believe that HPV is among the fastest-growing sexually transmitted infections worldwide and around 500,000 new cases of cervical cancer are reported annually. In industrialized countries, expanded screening and treatment have dramatically reduced cervical cancer rates over the last 60 years. In developing countries, where over 95% of women never have a pap smear, the death rate from cervical cancer continues to rise.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze