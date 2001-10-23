Canada Health backs down on buying Cipro from generics firms

Following the anthrax terrorist activities in the USA, thepharmaceutical industry looked set for an intellectual property fight, when Health Canada announced it would start to stockpile the most potent antibiotic that is approved to treat anthrax poisoning, Cipro (ciprofloxacin), from the domestic generic drug producer Apotex, thus overriding Bayer's patent.
At that time, US officials also indicated that they had the right to acquire generic Cipro in view of the situation. However, despite pressure from some congressmen, President George W Bush stated that he did not believe there was a need to infringe Bayer's patent. Also, Bayer had offered to donate 2 million Cipro tablets for federal and civic authorities, dedicated to emergency personnel who respond to calls of potential anthrax exposure.
Bayer fought back, saying that even in an emergency, which Health Canada claimed this was, under the Patent Act the agency must inform Canada's Patent Commissioner before it overrides an existing patent, and this was not done. The company had already started to scale up production and committed itself to supplying 200 million Cipro tablets over three months (Marketletter October 22), as well as saying it would not increase prices so long as the terrorist activities continued.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze