The fourth survey of "New Medicines in Development for Older Americans" by the US Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association reports that there are more medicines in development for cancer than for any other disease of aging, at 124 in total (see table for 31 drugs now in Phase III).

During the present year, 49 research-based pharmaceutical companies and the National Cancer Institute are developing drugs for 17 cancers and related conditions. The report notes that many of the products are being developed for more than one type of cancer.

Biotechnology continues to play a significant role in the research cancer treatments, according to the PMA. At least 16 of the cancer medicines in development involve genetic engineered medicines.