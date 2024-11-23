Changes In OTC Distribution In Europe

While over-the-counter drug distribution varies in each of Europe's 15major markets, some common themes are emerging, says a new study from James Dudley Management.

The report says the nonprescription-bound drugs market has grown 33% since 1990 in the 15 countries, to a value of $15.6 billion at manufacturers' prices in 1996. Almost 90% of health care distribution flows through Europe's 220,000 pharmacies, compared with 45% in the USA. Retail pharmacies are the heart of the distribution system and, except for the Netherlands, are the primary source of purchase for OTCs. Common trends include:

- moves to abolish resale price maintenance on OTCs are underway in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK;