Chiroscience To Put Cancer Drugs In Clinic In 4Q97

Chiroscience shares moved up last week on the announcement that it wasstarting clinical trials of two potential cancer drugs in the fourth quarter of this year (Marketletter March 10).
These orally-active matrix metalloproteinase inhibitors - D1927 and D2163 - may have properties which distinguish them from British Biotech's marimastat (see page 27), currently leading the pack with Phase III trials ongoing. The rationale behind MMP inhibitors is that they do not kill tumors but prevent their growth and metastasis.
D1927 and D2163 have shown excellent results in animal testing, according to Chiroscience. The compounds are very selective for specific MMPs, but do not affect tumor necrosis factor or interleukin-1 release, which is believed to play a key role in the inflammation process and may lead to side effects.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze