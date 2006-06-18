COPD drugs predominate in AstraZeneca's early-stage pipeline; CytoFab nears Ph III

At a recent business strategy meeting in London, UK, Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca disclosed details of its early-stage pipeline, revealing new formulations and indications of approved drugs, as well as a wide array of preclinical drug candidates (see also page 3).

In the third quarter of the year, the London-headquartered firm expects to file a US New Drug Application for the use of the sustained-release formulation of its antidepressant Seroquel (quetiapine) in schizophrenia. The move is a good example of effective lifecycle management, as the new formulation has patent protection to 2017 and is being used in a clinical program now underway in major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder designed to deliver indications from 2009, which the firm hopes will allow it to access 20% of the depression and anxiety market.

Also within its neuroscience portfolio, the firm has seen high recruitment rates for the SAINT II study, evaluating its neuroprotectant Cerovive (NXY-059) in acute ischemic stroke, which is expected to complete enrollment before the end of June and deliver results during the fourth quarter of 2006 with regulatory filings planned for the first half of next year.