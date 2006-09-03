Friday 22 November 2024

CORRECTION: IAS HIV treatment guidelines

3 September 2006

In an article published on August 21, we wrote that International AIDS Society guidelines published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, stated that the "best way to achieve undetectable levels of the virus for all HIV patients, including treatment-experienced ones, is to combine Swiss drug major Roche's fusion inhibitor Fuzeon (enfuvirtide) with new HIV agents such as Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Belgium-based Tibotec's TMC114 (darunavir ) or German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's Aptivus (tipranavir)."

However, the guidelines actually state that, "if several potent drugs other than enfuvirtide are available, it may be best to defer enfuvirtide use until it becomes one of two available and fully active drugs...since the goal of therapy is to achieve HIV-1 RNA levels of less than 50copies/mL, enfuvirtide often is required to achieve this degree of success among heavily antiretroviral-experienced patients."

In addition, the safety and efficacy of TMC114 has not yet been established in treatment-naive or pediatric patients, therefore some HIV patients can achieve undetectable using a combination of Fuzeon with drugs such as Aptivus. We apologize for any confusion caused.

