Cortecs Launches Migraine Product In UK

Cortecs has launched an antimigraine drug, Clotam (tolfenamic acid), in the UK. The company licenses the drug from GEA Ltd, a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb, and also has rights in the Republic of Ireland.
Tolfenamic acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory derived from anthranilic acid, a class which also includes flufenamic acid and mecloflenamic acid. The drug is already marketed in 35 countries, but has not been made available in the UK until now despite having a full product license. Geoffrey Hill, managing director of Cortecs Ltd, said he believed that Clotam "will be a significant new product in Cortecs' portfolio."
Cortecs notes that the drug offers an alternative, cost-effective means of controlling migraine with a low incidence of side effects, including gastric side effects. The treatment regimen is one capsule taken at the first signs of migraine repeated after two to three hours. Each capsule will cost L1 ($1.59).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze