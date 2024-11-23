Cortecs Launches Migraine Product In UK

Cortecs has launched an antimigraine drug, Clotam (tolfenamic acid), in the UK. The company licenses the drug from GEA Ltd, a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb, and also has rights in the Republic of Ireland.

Tolfenamic acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory derived from anthranilic acid, a class which also includes flufenamic acid and mecloflenamic acid. The drug is already marketed in 35 countries, but has not been made available in the UK until now despite having a full product license. Geoffrey Hill, managing director of Cortecs Ltd, said he believed that Clotam "will be a significant new product in Cortecs' portfolio."

Cortecs notes that the drug offers an alternative, cost-effective means of controlling migraine with a low incidence of side effects, including gastric side effects. The treatment regimen is one capsule taken at the first signs of migraine repeated after two to three hours. Each capsule will cost L1 ($1.59).