DNA Vaccine For Malaria Tested

Use of a plasmid DNA vaccine against malaria has induced high levels of antibodies and cytotoxic T lymphocytes against malaria in mice, providing protection for 68% of the vaccinated mice from subsequent infection.

The research, conducted at the Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, utilized a gene encoding for the major surface protein of the malaria sporozoite. The researchers say that ultimately the goal is to achieve complete protection by preparing a multicomponent DNA vaccine to combat the parasite at various stages of its life cycle.

Vical, the San Diego-based biotechnology company developing the vaccine with the US Navy, has entered into a research and development agreement with Pasteur-Merieux to develop several vaccines, including the one for malaria, using DNA vaccine technology. Vical also has an agreement with Merck & Co to develop several unnamed vaccines (although one vaccine is expected to target influenza).