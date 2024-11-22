DNA Vaccine For Malaria Tested

Use of a plasmid DNA vaccine against malaria has induced high levels of antibodies and cytotoxic T lymphocytes against malaria in mice, providing protection for 68% of the vaccinated mice from subsequent infection.
The research, conducted at the Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, utilized a gene encoding for the major surface protein of the malaria sporozoite. The researchers say that ultimately the goal is to achieve complete protection by preparing a multicomponent DNA vaccine to combat the parasite at various stages of its life cycle.
Vical, the San Diego-based biotechnology company developing the vaccine with the US Navy, has entered into a research and development agreement with Pasteur-Merieux to develop several vaccines, including the one for malaria, using DNA vaccine technology. Vical also has an agreement with Merck & Co to develop several unnamed vaccines (although one vaccine is expected to target influenza).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze