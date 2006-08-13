DxS to help in search for blood DNA cancer markers

UK-based pharmacogenomics firm DxS has been selected to take part in a three-year project aiming to identify circulating DNA tumor markers in patients' blood. The firm will welcome a clinical research fellow, supported by Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca and the Cancer Research UK charitable foundation, which will conduct the research.
DxS says it will offer the use of its Amplification Refractory Mutation System, a reliable and widely-used method for the detection of gene mutations and single-nucleotide polymorphisms, as well as its Scorpion technology. According to the firm, its Scorpion probes are highly-sensitive, sequence-specific, bi-functional molecules that provide "strong fluorescent signals, excellent sequence discrimination, short reaction times, and predictable probe design."
