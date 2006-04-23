EC approves Sandoz' Omnitrope

Sandoz, the generic drugs unit of Swiss drug major Novartis, has been granted marketing authorization for its recombinant human growth hormone Omnitrope, a generic version of Pfizer's Genotropin.
The EC's clearance followed a positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in January (Marketletter February 6). Omnitrope will be the first biotechnology product to be launched that has been approved under the EC's biosimilar pathway.
Sandoz expects to begin marketing the agent soon, following negotiations with government health authorities regarding pricing and other regulatory requirements. Germany and Austria will be the first markets in Europe; the product is currently on the market in Australia, where it was launched in November 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze