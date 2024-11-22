Friday 22 November 2024

EC TO VET MERIEUX-MERCK DEAL

13 June 1993

The Commission of the European Communities is examining the project by the USA drugmaker Merck & Co and the French vaccines group Institut Merieux to set up a joint European company (Marketletter August 10, 1992). Merieux and Merck have now signed a definitive agreement on a link-up to exploit the European vaccines market after ten months of negotiations, but the deal needs the EC Commission's approval to ensure it complies with competition rules.

The agreement has only just been filed in Brussels, and it will take about a month for officials to undertake a preliminary examination of the details. Commission sources say approval of the project is far from a formality, though it is conceded that the merger of Merieux' and Merck's European vaccines will have no immediate impact on competing companies. Merck is hardly present in the European market, and so the joint-venture parts of the market will be predominantly Merieux.

The arguments that will be put by opponents of the deal will therefore inevitably include the claim that existing French dominance in the European vaccines market will be reinforced by the alliance. Merieux holds 95% of the French national market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze