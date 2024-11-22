Friday 22 November 2024

Effexor Superior To Prozac?

9 October 1994

In patients hospitalized with major depression and melancholia, Wyeth-Ayerst's Effexor (venalfaxine) was superior in action to Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine), according to a study published in the journal International Clinical Psychopharmacology.

Results of the multicenter study, carried out in France and Belgium, showed that significant decreases from baseline in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Scale (MADRS) and the Hamilton Psychiatric Rating Scale (HAM-D) occurred in both treatment groups. However, the mean decreases were greater for the Effexor-treated group than for the Prozac arm at most time points. The total scores for both the MADRS and HAM-D scales were significantly lower in the Effexor group at both four and six weeks.

The researchers noted that a similar pattern of results was also seen on the Clinical Global Impressions Scale and in physician severity ratings. In addition, say the authors, fewer Effexor-treated patients withdrew from the study for any reason, although the safety profiles of the two therapies were similar.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze