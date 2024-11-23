Eisai Expands In Europe

Eisai of Japan has expanded its operations in the UK, France andGermany, in anticipation of the forthcoming launch of its Alzheimer's drug Aricept (donepezil HCl). The drug is scheduled for launch in the UK at the beginning of April. Also in the near-term pipeline is E3810, a proton pump inhibitor for peptic ulcer disease.

The company has been stressing the need to globalize its business for many years. While it is the fourth-largest pharmaceutcal company in Japan, it ranks only 24th in the world. At the moment it is operating in 13 countries, but intends to break into new territories in the next two to three years.