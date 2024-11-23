Eisai Expands In Europe

Eisai of Japan has expanded its operations in the UK, France andGermany, in anticipation of the forthcoming launch of its Alzheimer's drug Aricept (donepezil HCl). The drug is scheduled for launch in the UK at the beginning of April. Also in the near-term pipeline is E3810, a proton pump inhibitor for peptic ulcer disease.
The company has been stressing the need to globalize its business for many years. While it is the fourth-largest pharmaceutcal company in Japan, it ranks only 24th in the world. At the moment it is operating in 13 countries, but intends to break into new territories in the next two to three years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze