Euro colorectal cancer therapy market to 2006

The European market for colorectal cancer therapy is forecast to growfrom a value of $277.7 million in 2000 to $564.1 million by 2006, driven by increased use of two groundbreaking treatments, Aventis' Campto (irinotecan) and Sanofi-Synthelabo's Eloxatin (oxaliplatin), according to a new study from Frost & Sullivan.
The boom in sales of Campto, the first alternative to 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin, has assisted Aventis to the position of market leader, ahead of Sanofi-Synthelabo and Wyeth-Lederle, according to the study. It adds that he market will receive a further boost from the arrival of two orally-available 5-FUs, Roche's Xeloda (capecitabine) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Orzel (UFT and leucovorin calcium).
