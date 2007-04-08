FDA sets up Accutane warning web site

The US Food and Drug Administration is launching a special web page to warn consumers about the dangers of buying isotretinoin on-line. The drug is approved for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne that does not respond to antibiotics. Improperly used, it can cause severe side effects, including birth defects, says the FDA, noting that serious mental health problems have also been reported with the product's use.
The web page, http://www.fda.gov/buyonline/accutane, will be positioned as a search result on Google and other search engines when a consumer initiates an on-line investigation for the drug under any one of its four names (isotretinoin is sold as Accutane by its discoverer, Swiss drug major Roche, and in generic versions called Amnesteem, Claravis and Sotret.) The web page warns that the drug "should only be taken under the close supervision" of a physician or a pharmacist, and provides links to helpful information, including ways to check that drugs purchased on-line come from legitimate pharmacies.
The FDA and the manufacturers of isotretinoin have put in place special safeguards to reduce the risks of the drug, including a strict distribution program, called iPLEDGE. The aim of this is to ensure that women using isotretinoin do not become pregnant, and that women who are pregnant do not use isotretinoin. The product is available only at a pharmacy that is registered for this distribution program. Additionally, the program is designed to prevent the sale of isotretinoin over the Internet.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze