First Approval Of SB's Teveten, In Germany

SmithKline Beecham's angiotensin II receptor antagonist, Teveten(eprosartan), for the treatment of hypertension, has been approved in its first market, Germany. The company has also revealed, for the first time, Phase III data on Teveten in the treatment of essential and severe hypertension. These results were presented at the American Society for Hypertension meeting in San Francisco, USA, on May 29.

In a 13-week study of 240 patients with essential hypertension, Teveten 400mg-800mg once daily, Teveten 200mg-400mg twice daily, and placebo were compared. The once-daily regimen was found to have comparable antihypertensive activity to the twice-daily dosing, and both were found to be more effective than placebo, reported Anders Himmelmann of the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden, at ASH.

Greater Response Rate With Once-Daily Teveten Response to treatment was defined as a sitting diastolic blood pressure of less than 90mmHg, or 90mmHg-100mmHg if it had reduced from baseline by 10mmHg or more.