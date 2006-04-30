FivePrime signs $75M RA Boeh Ing accord

USA-based privately-held protein therapeutics firm FivePrime has entered into a two-year collaborative research and license agreement with Germany's largest drugmaker, Boehringer Ingelheim, to discover novel therapeutic products to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases.
In the multi-product deal potentially worth over $75.0 million, FivePrime will receive an upfront fee and research support, and Boehringer Ingelheim has exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize products and targets discovered in exchange for future milestones and royalties. Further financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed. The basis for the accord is FivePrime's comprehensive, rapid protein screening library, which essentially contains all human secreted proteins and their receptors, including many unavailable in public collections.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze