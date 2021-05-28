Fourth COVID-19 vaccine jab gets conditional OK in UK

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional marketing authorization for a fourth novel coronavirus vaccine, and the first given as a single-dose vaccine, that has been developed by the Janssen unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The UK government has secured 20 million doses of the vaccine for use across the UK, which are expected to be available from later this year.