Sunday 24 November 2024

Fourth COVID-19 vaccine jab gets conditional OK in UK

28 May 2021
mhra_large

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional marketing authorization for a fourth novel coronavirus vaccine, and the first given as a single-dose vaccine, that has been developed by the Janssen unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The UK government has secured 20 million doses of the vaccine for use across the UK, which are expected to be available from later this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen becomes 4th backed for authorization by EMA
11 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Janssen jab closes in on FDA approval
25 February 2021
Biotechnology
EMA/PRAC investigating safety of more COVID-19 vaccines
9 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
FDA update warns of Guillain-Barré syndrome risk with J&J COVID-19 shot
14 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze