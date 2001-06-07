France's Ethypharm announces listing

Ethypharm of France, the world's fourth largest drug delivery company,has announced plans to list its shares on the Premier Marche of Euronext Paris, which it says will support expansion of the company's business activities, especially in North America, and its longer-term plan "to become a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceutical company."
Founded in 1977, Ethypharm posted revenues of 105 million euros ($88.8 million) in 2000, and its major products are sustained-release formulations of the antihypertensive diltiazem and the painkiller morphine. The firm sells 50 products in more than 70 countries and its customers include Aventis, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Sankyo, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis and Sanofi-Synthelabo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze