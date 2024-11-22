GATT Changes Effect 42% Of US Drug Patents

Recent changes to US patent law brought about by the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade recommendations in June (Marketletters passim) have had a significant effect on the pharmaceutical business, it is revealed in a new study by IMS Global Services. 42% of all US patents covering commercially significant pharmaceuticals have had their expiry dates extended and of these, almost 50% having had their terms extended by over a year.
IMS' analysis is based on the evaluation of patents from Phase III onwards of 1,000 compounds that appear in the organization's Patents International publication. Details are given for those patents affected by GATT, giving their new and old expiry dates and full patent profile. In addition, the report also takes into account the impact of the Waxman/Hatch extensions.
A description of some the product patents affected by the GATT legislation are outlined below.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze