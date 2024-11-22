GATT Changes Effect 42% Of US Drug Patents

Recent changes to US patent law brought about by the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade recommendations in June (Marketletters passim) have had a significant effect on the pharmaceutical business, it is revealed in a new study by IMS Global Services. 42% of all US patents covering commercially significant pharmaceuticals have had their expiry dates extended and of these, almost 50% having had their terms extended by over a year.

IMS' analysis is based on the evaluation of patents from Phase III onwards of 1,000 compounds that appear in the organization's Patents International publication. Details are given for those patents affected by GATT, giving their new and old expiry dates and full patent profile. In addition, the report also takes into account the impact of the Waxman/Hatch extensions.

A description of some the product patents affected by the GATT legislation are outlined below.