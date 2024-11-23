Saturday 23 November 2024

Genentech Progress With Breast Cancer Antibody

29 December 1997

Without releasing any details, Genentech has said it has encouragingpreliminary data from its Phase III trials program for Herceptin (trastuzumab), an anti-HER2 antibody for the treatment of advanced metastatic breast cancer.

Genentech has conducted two Phase III studies to test the antibody's activity in patients with HER2-expressing breast cancers, representing about 25% of of women with the disease. A 469-patient trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of adding Herceptin to initial treatment with two commonly-used chemotherapy regimens - Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel) or anthracycline (generally doxorubicin) plus cyclophosphamide - compared to treatment with either of these regimens alone. All the women enrolled into the study had not received any prior treatment for their cancer.

The preliminary analysis of this study indicates that adding Herceptin to chemotherapy increased the clinical benefit by slowing the progression of the cancer and increasing tumor shrinkage. Further review of cancer progression and tumor-shrinkage data by an independent Response Evaluation Committee, and analysis of response duration, time to treatment failure, quality of life and survival, are in progress.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze