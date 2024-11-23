GENERIC THREAT TO AUGMENTIN IN UK

SmithKline Beecham is facing a potential challenge to an important patent for its Augmentin (amoxicillin plus clavulanic acid) antibiotic from Norton Healthcare. The UK patent for clavulanic acid expires in April 1995 in the UK (2002 in the USA), but a formulation patent provides further protection beyond this date.
It is this formulation patent that Norton, a subsidiary of US company Ivax, is challenging. The company is seeking to have the patent revoked on the grounds of obviousness, ie no inventive step, and will also challenge the patent in other appropriate countries, according Lehman Brothers. Norton has already had successful patent challenges in the UK against Marion Merrell Dow over Seldane (terfenadine) and Bayer over Adalat (nifedipine). Augmentin's UK sales account for less than 1% of SB's world sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze