Actavis to re-launch generic Pulmicort Respules as court dissolves injunction

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) yesterday said that it will immediately re-launch its generic version of AstraZeneca's (LSE: AZN) Pulmicort Respules (budesonide inhalation suspension) following a decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that US Patent No 7,524,834 is invalid.

The Appeals Court also dissolved the injunction preventing Actavis from further distribution of its generic version of Pulmicort Respules that was granted earlier this year (The Pharma Letter March 13). Actavis’ shares gained 1.4% to $287.30 yesterday following the announcement, while AstraZeneca, which fought hard to prevent generic competition for its drug, gained 0.7% to £44.38 in morning trading today.

"We are pleased to be able to supply the market immediately with this product, and we are pleased that the Court of Appeals was able to work so swiftly to address this important matter," said Brent Saunders, chief executive and president of Actavis.