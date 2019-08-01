Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF-Alvogen unit first to launch generic Navelbine Softgel Capsule in Europe

Generics
1 August 2019

Alvogen subsidiary Lotus Pharmaceuticals has launched vinorelbine 20, 30 and 80mg soft capsules in Europe, it was announced today.

The product is the generic version of French drugmaker Pierre Fabre’s Navelbine, which is indicated for the treatment of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and advanced breast cancer.

The product is the first launch of a generic version of Navelbine in Europe.

Alvogen and its business partners are first to market with Vinorelbine softgel capsules in Europe, which according to IQVIA, recorded global sales of $111 million in 2018.

Vinorelbine is being registered in 23 markets and now launched across Europe, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Portugal, Romania and Hungary.

The product is fully bioequivalent to Navelbine and has been fully developed in house by Lotus pharmaceuticals, an Alvogen subsidiary in Taiwan.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze