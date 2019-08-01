BRIEF-Alvogen unit first to launch generic Navelbine Softgel Capsule in Europe

Alvogen subsidiary Lotus Pharmaceuticals has launched vinorelbine 20, 30 and 80mg soft capsules in Europe, it was announced today.

The product is the generic version of French drugmaker Pierre Fabre’s Navelbine, which is indicated for the treatment of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and advanced breast cancer.

The product is the first launch of a generic version of Navelbine in Europe.

Alvogen and its business partners are first to market with Vinorelbine softgel capsules in Europe, which according to IQVIA, recorded global sales of $111 million in 2018.

Vinorelbine is being registered in 23 markets and now launched across Europe, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Portugal, Romania and Hungary.

The product is fully bioequivalent to Navelbine and has been fully developed in house by Lotus pharmaceuticals, an Alvogen subsidiary in Taiwan.