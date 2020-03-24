Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Coronavirus woes see US FDA lift ban on Ipca plants in India

Generics
24 March 2020

After a ban of nearly six years, the US Food and Drug Administration has lifted an import alert on Ipca Laboratories' two units in Madhya Pradesh (MP), India, to ensure the supply of chloroquine tablets, considered to be one of the possible treatments for the coronavirus infection.

The US FDA had imposed the ban on the company's Ratlam, MP plant in July 2014, where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of hydroxychloroquine sulphate and chloroquine phosphate are produced.

The US FDA has also allowed the import of hydroxychloroquine sulphate tablets produced at Ipca's formulations manufacturing unit situated at Indore special economic zone and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, and at Silvassa, Gujarat.

More on this story...

Generics
FDA permits malaria drug usage in COVID-19 under EUA
31 March 2020
Generics
Repurposed COVID-19 APIs in India likely to offer competitive advantage
4 June 2020
Generics
FDA warning on 'Off-Label' use of antimalarial drugs to treat COVID-19
25 April 2020
Generics
Mylan and Teva make malaria drug pledges on COVID-19
20 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze