Collusion allowed Aspen to raise UK prices 1,800%, competition body claims

Africa’s largest drug company will have to pay back ill-gotten gains to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) after accepting its role in an illegal agreement that resulted in significant price hikes for an essential medicine.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accused Durban-based Aspen (JSE: JPN) of unlawfully agreeing to pay two other firms, Amilco and Tiofarma, to stay out of the UK market for fludrocortisone acetate tablets.
This is a prescription-only, off-patent medicine that thousands of patients rely on to treat primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency, commonly known as Addison’s Disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze