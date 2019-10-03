Collusion allowed Aspen to raise UK prices 1,800%, competition body claims

Africa’s largest drug company will have to pay back ill-gotten gains to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) after accepting its role in an illegal agreement that resulted in significant price hikes for an essential medicine.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accused Durban-based Aspen (JSE: JPN) of unlawfully agreeing to pay two other firms, Amilco and Tiofarma, to stay out of the UK market for fludrocortisone acetate tablets.

This is a prescription-only, off-patent medicine that thousands of patients rely on to treat primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency, commonly known as Addison’s Disease.