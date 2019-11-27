Saturday 23 November 2024

Hikma completes its FDA response for generic Advair

Generics
27 November 2019
hikma-big

London-listed Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) today announces that it has submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration its response to deficiencies in its Abbreviated New drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Advair Diskus (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder).

The generic copy was developed in cooperation with US inhalation specialist Vectura (LSE: VEC). The companies are targeting a launch of their product in 2020, with Vectura due to receive 16% royalty rate on US sales.

Following receipt of a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA in 2017, and rejected again in March 2018, Hikma initiated a clinical endpoint study in 2018.  This study has been completed and it, along with other information requested by the FDA, has been submitted to the FDA for review. The submission addresses the outstanding questions raised by the FDA in its CRL.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
FDA approves first generic version of Advair Diskus
31 January 2019
Generics
Hikma resumes launch of generic Advair Diskus in USA
21 April 2021
Generics
Time to sort Hikma's hiccup with Advair Diskus generic gives GSK more breathing space
12 March 2018
Generics
Hikma Advair Diskus ANDA delayed as FDA issues CRL
11 May 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze