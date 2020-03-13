Wednesday 15 January 2025

Generic Zortress launches in US market

Generics
13 March 2020
hikma-big

London-listed Jordanian drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) has launched generic everolimus, referencing Zortress, in the USA.

First approved in 2009 as a cancer therapy, branded as Afinitor, everolimus was developed by Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

The firm has continued to develop the immunotherapy, winning US approval in 2013 as an option to prevent organ rejection after a kidney or liver transplant. It is marketed in this indication as Certican outside of the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Hikma gains rights to market Ryaltris in USA
27 February 2020
Generics
Hikma and Arecor in US injectable medicine deal
9 January 2020
Generics
Hikma completes its FDA response for generic Advair
27 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Keros Therapeutics drops another Phase II cibotercept trial
Pharmaceutical
Keros Therapeutics drops another Phase II cibotercept trial
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Verastem Oncology names Matthew Ros as COO
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly drops on disappointing guidance
15 January 2025
Biotechnology
mRNA vaccine potential touted for bird flu
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
UCB courts JPM investors with growth projections
15 January 2025
Biotechnology
Regenxbio inks MPS drugs collab with Nippon Shinyaku
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Menarini and Insilico in new agreement
15 January 2025

Company Spotlight

"Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company located in Seattle WA. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children's Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja is advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy designed to retool a patient's immune system in vivo."




More Features in Generics

FTC finds PBMs charge significant markups for specialty generics
15 January 2025
Novartis prevails in US patent dispute over Entresto
14 January 2025
India's 50% drug price hike faces backlash, NPPA under fire
30 December 2024
Viatris faces FDA import restrictions at Indian facility
24 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze