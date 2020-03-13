Generic Zortress launches in US market

London-listed Jordanian drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) has launched generic everolimus, referencing Zortress, in the USA.

First approved in 2009 as a cancer therapy, branded as Afinitor, everolimus was developed by Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

The firm has continued to develop the immunotherapy, winning US approval in 2013 as an option to prevent organ rejection after a kidney or liver transplant. It is marketed in this indication as Certican outside of the USA.