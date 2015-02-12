Hospira fourth-qtr 2014 earnings beat expectations

US drugmaker Hospira (NYSE: HSP), a leading provider of injectable drugs and infusion technologies, and a global leader in biosimilars, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2014.
For the fourth quarter of 2014, net sales were $1.13 billion, up 3.9% ( and in line with analysts’ expectations), said Hospira, the subject of a $17 billion takeover bid from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). On a US generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, fourth-quarter 2014 diluted earnings per share were $0.21 (+5.0%).
Excluding restructuring charges and other items, earnings were $0.53 a share, up 3.9%, well beating the expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of earnings per share of $0.42.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze