India's SII seeks govt intervention over COVID vaccine raw material import from USA

Generics
9 March 2021
Shortage of raw materials from the USA could affect the scaling up of production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

Chief executive Adar Poonawalla spoke at a World Bank panel that a US law is blocking the export of key items that could cause 'serious bottlenecks' in vaccine production.

The Indian vaccines giant has sought the Narendra Modi government's intervention to enable the Institute to import essential raw materials from the US for uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The SII is producing the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University under its own brand name Covishield and also has agreements with some other developers to produce their vaccines. The SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume.

US has invoked Defense Production Act

