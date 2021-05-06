Lonza expands manufacturing in Visp (Switz) and Portsmouth (USA)

Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Lonza (SIX: LONN) today announced it will invest around 850 million Swiss francs ($934 million) to expand its mammalian drug substance manufacturing facilities in Visp, Switzerland, and Portsmouth, USA.
The expansion in Visp will see the development of a new large-scale mammalian drug substance manufacturing facility to expand capacity with six 20,000L bioreactors to meet increasing market demand in biologics. The new facility will have an area of approximately 27,500 m2.
The investment will increase large-scale biologics manufacturing capacity to meet customer demand in the contract manufacturing space. The state-of-the-art, high throughput facility includes perfusion capabilities and is designed to support high titer processes and accommodate the next generation of mammalian biologics.
