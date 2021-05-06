Sunday 24 November 2024

Lonza expands manufacturing in Visp (Switz) and Portsmouth (USA)

Generics
6 May 2021
lonza_big

Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Lonza (SIX: LONN) today announced it will invest around 850 million Swiss francs ($934 million) to expand its mammalian drug substance manufacturing facilities in Visp, Switzerland, and Portsmouth, USA.

The expansion in Visp will see the development of a new large-scale mammalian drug substance manufacturing facility to expand capacity with six 20,000L bioreactors to meet increasing market demand in biologics. The new facility will have an area of approximately 27,500 m2.

The investment will increase large-scale biologics manufacturing capacity to meet customer demand in the contract manufacturing space. The state-of-the-art, high throughput facility includes perfusion capabilities and is designed to support high titer processes and accommodate the next generation of mammalian biologics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux to jump from Roche to top job at Lonza
8 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Lonza delivers strong 20% sales growth in 2021
26 January 2022
Biotechnology
Lonza to buy Genentech biologicals facility for $1.2 billion
20 March 2024
Generics
Lonza's API manufacturing facility expansion in China enters commercial operation
5 December 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze