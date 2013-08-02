Lundbeck/Takeda's Brintellix has blockbuster potential

Denmark CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) and partner Japanese drug major Takeda Pharmaceutical's (TYO: 4502) emerging antidepressant Brintellix (vortioxetine) will attain blockbuster status for unipolar depression in the major markets of the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan by 2022, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.
Brintellix is expected to be one of the most successful new agents in the unipolar depression market because of its potential for positive effects on cognition and its reasonably tolerable side effect profile demonstrated to date. Decision Resources expects Lundbeck and Takeda to position Brintellix as a first-line option for elderly patients with depression and as a second-line therapy in patients who fail a generic selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI).
Market to fall 30% due to generics
