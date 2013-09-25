MSF warns of US/Indian tension over generic policy discussion

Humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has warned that India is facing an onslaught of political pressure from the US government and pharmaceutical industry in retaliation for the country’s patenting practices which aim to increase access to affordable generic medicines. The warning comes on the eve of a meeting between President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The group warned that the pressure is likely to increase through negotiations of a potential bilateral investment treaty between the USA and India, which is on the agenda for the meeting.
Leena Menghaney, manager of MSF’s Access Campaign in India, said: “Every country has the right to take steps to increase access to medicines and implement a patent system in line with its public health needs. Even though India is acting completely within its rights, the country must now deal with unrelenting, unwarranted and purposely misleading attacks from the multinational pharmaceutical industry and US government officials.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze