MSF warns of US/Indian tension over generic policy discussion

Humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has warned that India is facing an onslaught of political pressure from the US government and pharmaceutical industry in retaliation for the country’s patenting practices which aim to increase access to affordable generic medicines. The warning comes on the eve of a meeting between President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The group warned that the pressure is likely to increase through negotiations of a potential bilateral investment treaty between the USA and India, which is on the agenda for the meeting.

Leena Menghaney, manager of MSF’s Access Campaign in India, said: “Every country has the right to take steps to increase access to medicines and implement a patent system in line with its public health needs. Even though India is acting completely within its rights, the country must now deal with unrelenting, unwarranted and purposely misleading attacks from the multinational pharmaceutical industry and US government officials.”