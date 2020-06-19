Mylan scores as District Court rules against Biogen in patent dispute

The US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia has invalidated biotech major Biogen's (Nasdaq: BIIB) Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) patent, US Patent No 8,399,514, for lack of written description, Netherlands-headquartered generics firm Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) announced late yesterday, reversing what had been a string of past victories over this patent for Biogen.
Following the news, shares of Biogen, for whom Tecfidera is a top-selling drug with 2019 sales of $4.43 billion (39% of its total product sales), closed down 7.5% at $260.30, while Mylan rose 2.25% by close and a further 2.3% to $16.70 after-hours.
This latest decision is in contrast to a February ruling, when the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, decided that Mylan had not been able to demonstrate satisfactorily that certain claims were unpatentable.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze