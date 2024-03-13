Monday 29 September 2025

Zydus launches Ibyra, a generic version of olaparib, in India

Generics
13 March 2024
zydus_big

In what the company describes as “a significant stride towards making advanced cancer treatment accessible to all,” Indian drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences has launched olaparib, a PARP inhibitor marketed by UK pharma major AstraZeneca as Lynparza, under the brand name Ibyra in India.

The drug will target specific genetic mutations prevalent in certain types of cancers, paving the way for more tailored and effective treatment approach.

Out of 14 lakhs (one hundred thousand) newly diagnosed cancer patients in India, nearly 2.75 lakhs) patients are diagnosed with breast, ovarian, prostrate and pancreatic cancers as per Globocan 2022 data. Amongst these patients, those who are diagnosed as HRD positive or with BRACA mutation need to be administered this PARP inhibitor which can delay the progression of the disease. Byra is a next gen targeted therapy for HRD positive and BRACA positive cancer patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Zydus gains US FDA approval for diabetes drug Zituvio
25 October 2023
Pharmaceutical
Lupin and Zydus to co-market saroglitazar
7 November 2023
Generics
Zydus receives final FDA approval for new strengths of generic Xeljanz
21 March 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze