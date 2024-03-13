Zydus launches Ibyra, a generic version of olaparib, in India

In what the company describes as “a significant stride towards making advanced cancer treatment accessible to all,” Indian drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences has launched olaparib, a PARP inhibitor marketed by UK pharma major AstraZeneca as Lynparza, under the brand name Ibyra in India.

The drug will target specific genetic mutations prevalent in certain types of cancers, paving the way for more tailored and effective treatment approach.

Out of 14 lakhs (one hundred thousand) newly diagnosed cancer patients in India, nearly 2.75 lakhs) patients are diagnosed with breast, ovarian, prostrate and pancreatic cancers as per Globocan 2022 data. Amongst these patients, those who are diagnosed as HRD positive or with BRACA mutation need to be administered this PARP inhibitor which can delay the progression of the disease. Byra is a next gen targeted therapy for HRD positive and BRACA positive cancer patients.