German Rx Drug Sales Losing Out

The German prescription drugs market is losing significance for drug makers and pharmacists because of the impact of the government's health care reform legislation, according to research by the IFAG organization in Basel.

It suggests doubts as to whether self-medication sales can offset the deficits in the prescription sector, and forecasts intense competition in a previously tranquil market. Pressure is expected from drugs which were previously reimbursed and alternative direct distribution strategies to pharmacies. Already about 40% of German pharmacies derive only 50% of their sales from prescription drugs, the balance coming from over-the-counter products, cosmetics and medical aids. Only 8% of pharmacies achieve 81%-95% of sales from prescription products.

IFAG asked pharmacists to assess the key self-medication products and companies. The product list, assessed on a "brand strength" scale of 1-6, was led by Aspirin (5.7), Thomapyrin (5.4), Vick Medinait (5.3) and Hansaplast (5.2). The strongest self-medication companies, said the pharmacists, were Thomae (4.5), bayer (4.3), Wick Pharma (4.1), Mann Pharma (4.07), Weleda (4.06), Beiersdorf (4.03), Sandoz (4.01), Nattermann (3.99), Lichtwer (3.94) and Ratiopharm (3.94).