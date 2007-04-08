Germany introduces HPV vacc, Italy to follow

The German government's advisory body, the Standing Commission for Vaccination at the Robert Koch-Institut, has recommended that 12 to 17-year old girls should be immunized against human papillomavirus. Boys would be exempt from the program, despite being potential carriers of the virus, which can trigger cervical cancer.

The Italian Health Ministry is reported to have advised that 12-year-old girls should be vaccinated against HPV, but the go-head is not expected to take effect until regional vaccination centers are prepared.

UK-based drug giant GlaxoSmithKline's Cervarix is not yet licensed for use in the European Union, leaving the field open, in the meantime, to the USA's Merck & Co and France's Sanofi Pasteur, which jointly market Gardasil (Marketletters passim). The vaccine offers protection against HPV types 16 and 18, responsible for 70% of cervical cancers.