Global commercial investment in stem cell research stalled, says Marks & Clerk

Investment in stem cell technology is continuing to grow, but that from the private sector has been affected by increasing controversy and legal and regulatory barriers, according to a report by Marks & Clerk, a leading firm of patent and trade mark attorneys. In its Biotechnology Report 2006, M&C explores worldwide patent activity related to stem cell technology, RNA interference and genetic diagnostic testing.

The report reveals that the past year has witnessed a marked shift in the pattern of patent filings in the area of stem cell research, with 24% of patents held by the top 20 organizations belonging to just three academic and government organizations. This supports information from a recent study which found that government and academia make up almost half of the top 20 patent holders and own seven of the 16 most "influential" stem cell patents.

The report highlights that over 2,000 patents related to stem cell technology have been granted worldwide since 2000, with a steady growth in the number of patents granted between 2000 and 2003. As a result, patent activity was 41% higher in 2004 than in 2000. Figures available for 2005 suggest this growth trend is set to continue.