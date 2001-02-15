GSK fills product gap by licensing Merck KGaA antidepressant

GlaxoSmithKline has plugged a perceived gap in its near-term pipeline bylicensing a novel antidepressant from Merck KGaA, called EMD 68843 (SB 659746-A). The drug will reinforce the firm's antidepressant franchise, headed by Paxil/Seroxat (paroxetine), which achieved sales of around $1.9 billion in 1999 but is due to lose patent protection in 2006
EMD 68843, which acts as both a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor and as a partial serotonin 5-HT1a receptor agonist, is currently in Phase II development. GSK has negotiated a worldwide license for the compound, with exclusive rights in North America, though Merck has retained the option to jointly commercialize the product in certain markets outside North America, including in Europe, according to a report in the Financial Times.
Merck chief executive Bernhard Scheuble said that GSK "is the natural partner...to make this product a global market success," providing an endorsement of the marketing muscle of the firm, particularly in the USA where Pfizer, which has its own antidepressant franchise, headed by Zoloft (sertraline), is the acknowledged leader in terms of the size of its sales force. GSK has suffered a series of product disappointments in recent months, notably the withdrawal of the much-touted irritable bowel syndrome drug Lotronex (alosetron), delays in the program for its antidiabetic drug GI262570 and the issuance of a non-approvable letter in the USA for its quinolone antibiotic Factive (gemifloxacin; Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze