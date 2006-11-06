GSK's Cervarix could cut cervical cancer 80%

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has welcomed mathematical model projections which predict that vaccinating all 11-13 year old girls with Cervarix, its cervical cancer candidate vaccine, could reduce the incidence of the disease up to 80%, based on available data.

The projections model was constructed in two stages. In the first, vaccination with Cervarix, which has shown comprehensive protection against the two most cancer-causing human papilomavirus types, 16 and 18, accounted for a projected 74% reduction of cervical cancer in France. This constituted the base-case analysis of the model. In a further analysis, researchers incorporated preliminary evidence that the agent has been shown to provide substantial protection against pre-cancerous lesions beyond that expected from HPV vaccine-types 16 and 18. When this additional protection is added to the model, a further 6% reduction is predicted, making a total 80% reduction in cervical cancers.

These findings were presented at the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research 9th Annual European Congress, held in Copenhagen, Denmark. According to GSK, further data presented at the ISPOR underscore not only the major health burden that cervical cancer represents for all women, but also the substantial expense for society, particularly considering the costs of organizing and implementing of cervical screening.